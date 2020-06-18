All apartments in Springfield
2232 S ROANOKE AVE
2232 S ROANOKE AVE

2232 South Roanoke Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2232 South Roanoke Avenue, Springfield, MO 65807
Seminole-Holland

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
CLOSE TO MERCY HOSPITAL AT $1200. MONTH - 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 3 Living areas, with two fireplaces. Large fenced yard with excessive storage. Has been updated and ready for new owner/tenant. Be one of the first for a chance to make this your home. Close to Medical Mile. Within walking distance of Mercy Hospital on good weather days. Close to Missouri State. Easy access to anywhere in town. If you can qualify to lease this home you may qualify to buy. Will work with well qualified prospects. Look and lets talk.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4276911)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2232 S ROANOKE AVE have any available units?
2232 S ROANOKE AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Springfield, MO.
How much is rent in Springfield, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Springfield Rent Report.
Is 2232 S ROANOKE AVE currently offering any rent specials?
2232 S ROANOKE AVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2232 S ROANOKE AVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 2232 S ROANOKE AVE is pet friendly.
Does 2232 S ROANOKE AVE offer parking?
No, 2232 S ROANOKE AVE does not offer parking.
Does 2232 S ROANOKE AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2232 S ROANOKE AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2232 S ROANOKE AVE have a pool?
No, 2232 S ROANOKE AVE does not have a pool.
Does 2232 S ROANOKE AVE have accessible units?
No, 2232 S ROANOKE AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2232 S ROANOKE AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2232 S ROANOKE AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2232 S ROANOKE AVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2232 S ROANOKE AVE does not have units with air conditioning.
