1648 South Jefferson Avenue

Amenities
UPSCALE, ALL BRICK HOME AVAILABLE! Great Location - Huge Corner Lot. This home features Beautiful Wood Floors, Custom Cabinets, Granite Counters, and Wood Slat Blinds throughout. Kitchen features center island, beautiful cabinets, gorgeous fixtures and includes Stove, Microwave and Dishwasher. Large master suite with walk-in shower and large walk-in closet. Fenced yard. No pets. Walking distance to Phelps Grove Park and close to Mercy. Sunshine Elementary, Jarrett Middle, Parkview High School.