Last updated July 17 2020

1648 South Jefferson Avenue

1648 S Jefferson Ave · (417) 655-0035
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1648 S Jefferson Ave, Springfield, MO 65807
University Heights

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Aug 1

$1,300

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1374 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
UPSCALE, ALL BRICK HOME AVAILABLE! Great Location - Huge Corner Lot. This home features Beautiful Wood Floors, Custom Cabinets, Granite Counters, and Wood Slat Blinds throughout. Kitchen features center island, beautiful cabinets, gorgeous fixtures and includes Stove, Microwave and Dishwasher. Large master suite with walk-in shower and large walk-in closet. Fenced yard. No pets. Walking distance to Phelps Grove Park and close to Mercy. Sunshine Elementary, Jarrett Middle, Parkview High School.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1648 South Jefferson Avenue have any available units?
1648 South Jefferson Avenue has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Springfield, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Springfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 1648 South Jefferson Avenue have?
Some of 1648 South Jefferson Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1648 South Jefferson Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1648 South Jefferson Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1648 South Jefferson Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1648 South Jefferson Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Springfield.
Does 1648 South Jefferson Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1648 South Jefferson Avenue offers parking.
Does 1648 South Jefferson Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1648 South Jefferson Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1648 South Jefferson Avenue have a pool?
No, 1648 South Jefferson Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1648 South Jefferson Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1648 South Jefferson Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1648 South Jefferson Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1648 South Jefferson Avenue has units with dishwashers.
