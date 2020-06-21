1331 East Sammy Lane

Amenities
Disney, Cherokee, Kickapoo Schools!! Great South Location! Spacious 3 bedroom home. 2 living areas, all-weather sun room, formal dining with vaulted ceiling! Hardwood floors. Huge pantry! Kitchen plenty of cabinet space and includes stove, dishwasher, microwave and fridge. Wood-burning insert fireplace! Large fenced backyard with shed for extra storage. No cats. Small Dog may be considered with non-refundable pet fee $250/pet.
Living room: 17x12, Formal Dining: 10x10, Family Room: 19x17, Kitchen: 18x9, Bedroom 1: 16x12, Bedroom 2: 15.3x11, Bedroom 3: 12.7x10.2