1331 East Sammy Lane
Last updated June 19 2020 at 3:52 PM

1331 East Sammy Lane

1331 East Sammy Lane Street · (417) 655-0035
Location

1331 East Sammy Lane Street, Springfield, MO 65804
Southside

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Jul 1

$1,300

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1708 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Disney, Cherokee, Kickapoo Schools!! Great South Location! Spacious 3 bedroom home. 2 living areas, all-weather sun room, formal dining with vaulted ceiling! Hardwood floors. Huge pantry! Kitchen plenty of cabinet space and includes stove, dishwasher, microwave and fridge. Wood-burning insert fireplace! Large fenced backyard with shed for extra storage. No cats. Small Dog may be considered with non-refundable pet fee $250/pet.

Living room: 17x12, Formal Dining: 10x10, Family Room: 19x17, Kitchen: 18x9, Bedroom 1: 16x12, Bedroom 2: 15.3x11, Bedroom 3: 12.7x10.2

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1331 East Sammy Lane have any available units?
1331 East Sammy Lane has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Springfield, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Springfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 1331 East Sammy Lane have?
Some of 1331 East Sammy Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1331 East Sammy Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1331 East Sammy Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1331 East Sammy Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1331 East Sammy Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1331 East Sammy Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1331 East Sammy Lane does offer parking.
Does 1331 East Sammy Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1331 East Sammy Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1331 East Sammy Lane have a pool?
No, 1331 East Sammy Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1331 East Sammy Lane have accessible units?
No, 1331 East Sammy Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1331 East Sammy Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1331 East Sammy Lane has units with dishwashers.
