Home
Springfield, MO
1118 E Evergreen St.
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1118 E Evergreen St.
1118 East Evergreen Street
No Longer Available
Location
1118 East Evergreen Street, Springfield, MO 65803
Doling Park
Amenities
dogs allowed
garage
Available Now!!! - 3 bdrm, 1.5 bath
1 car manual garage
(RLNE5805458)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1118 E Evergreen St. have any available units?
1118 E Evergreen St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Springfield, MO.
Springfield, MO
.
How much is rent in Springfield, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Springfield Rent Report.
Springfield Rent Report
.
Is 1118 E Evergreen St. currently offering any rent specials?
1118 E Evergreen St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1118 E Evergreen St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1118 E Evergreen St. is pet friendly.
Does 1118 E Evergreen St. offer parking?
Yes, 1118 E Evergreen St. does offer parking.
Does 1118 E Evergreen St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1118 E Evergreen St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1118 E Evergreen St. have a pool?
No, 1118 E Evergreen St. does not have a pool.
Does 1118 E Evergreen St. have accessible units?
No, 1118 E Evergreen St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1118 E Evergreen St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1118 E Evergreen St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1118 E Evergreen St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1118 E Evergreen St. does not have units with air conditioning.
