Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM
1 of 11
1066 S Fort St.
1066 South Fort Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
1066 South Fort Avenue, Springfield, MO 65807
Fassknight
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1066 S Fort St. Available 06/22/20 -
(RLNE5853358)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1066 S Fort St. have any available units?
1066 S Fort St. doesn't have any available units at this time.
Springfield, MO
.
How much is rent in Springfield, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Springfield Rent Report
.
Is 1066 S Fort St. currently offering any rent specials?
1066 S Fort St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1066 S Fort St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1066 S Fort St. is pet friendly.
Does 1066 S Fort St. offer parking?
No, 1066 S Fort St. does not offer parking.
Does 1066 S Fort St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1066 S Fort St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1066 S Fort St. have a pool?
No, 1066 S Fort St. does not have a pool.
Does 1066 S Fort St. have accessible units?
No, 1066 S Fort St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1066 S Fort St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1066 S Fort St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1066 S Fort St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1066 S Fort St. does not have units with air conditioning.
