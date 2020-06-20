Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Springfield
Find more places like 1033 N. National.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Springfield, MO
/
1033 N. National
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM
1 of 16
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1033 N. National
1033 North National Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Springfield
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Location
1033 North National Avenue, Springfield, MO 65802
Sheman Avenue Project Area
Amenities
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
1033 N. National Available 07/13/20 LEASING - This is a beautiful 3 bed 1 bath house with a fenced yard, and a car port. Lawn care is included!
(RLNE5818111)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1033 N. National have any available units?
1033 N. National doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Springfield, MO
.
How much is rent in Springfield, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Springfield Rent Report
.
Is 1033 N. National currently offering any rent specials?
1033 N. National isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1033 N. National pet-friendly?
Yes, 1033 N. National is pet friendly.
Does 1033 N. National offer parking?
Yes, 1033 N. National does offer parking.
Does 1033 N. National have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1033 N. National does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1033 N. National have a pool?
No, 1033 N. National does not have a pool.
Does 1033 N. National have accessible units?
No, 1033 N. National does not have accessible units.
Does 1033 N. National have units with dishwashers?
No, 1033 N. National does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1033 N. National have units with air conditioning?
No, 1033 N. National does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Cambridge Park
2828 S Nettleton Ave
Springfield, MO 65807
Gazebo Apartments & Townhomes
1235 East Guinevere Street
Springfield, MO 65804
Greenway Studios
940 E Webster St
Springfield, MO 65802
Veranda Vistas
565 W Bryant
Springfield, MO 65810
Heer's Luxury Living
138 Park Central Sq
Springfield, MO 65806
Deep Elm
701 East Elm Street
Springfield, MO 65806
Qube
634 East Bear Boulevard
Springfield, MO 65806
Walnut Place
527 East Walnut Street
Springfield, MO 65806
Similar Pages
Springfield 1 Bedrooms
Springfield 2 Bedrooms
Springfield Dog Friendly Apartments
Springfield Pet Friendly Places
Springfield Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Nixa, MO
Ozark, MO
Republic, MO
Branson, MO
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Springfield
Mark Twain
Ewing
Midtown
Parkcrest
Meador Park
Bradford Park
Doling Park
Apartments Near Colleges
Drury University
Evangel University
Ozarks Technical Community College
Missouri State University-Springfield