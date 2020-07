Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal patio / balcony range w/d hookup recently renovated oven refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park gym on-site laundry playground pool internet access tennis court

Oak Park Apartments in Spanish Lake, MO offers a variety of 1, 2 and 3 bedroom floor plans with amenities that meet a wide range of tastes and needs in North St. Louis County. At Oak Park our apartment amenities include bright and spacious floor plans, private decks and patios, large closets, fully equipped kitchens, and washer and dryer connections in some apartment homes. As a resident at Oak Park Apartments, you may take advantage of our community amenities as well including our outdoor pool, laundry facilities in each building, fitness center, tennis courts, a rentable clubhouse, and beautiful landscaping.



Our community is located near I-270 and MO-367 providing quick access to parks, recreation centers, Lambert Airport, Boeing, and Emerson Electric, and walking distance to the supermarket, shopping plaza, restaurants and bus line, you’ll want to make Oak Park Apartments your home. We make living…effortless!