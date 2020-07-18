1224 Northdale Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

FANTASTIC SINGLE FAMILY HOME!! TONS OF SPACE! You will fall in love with this 2 bedroom house! It features: large back yard!!! Very spacious kitchen and 1 bathroom. stove, fridge, one wall AC, washer, & dryer. Vinyl plank & CVT floors. Baseboard heating. Two private bedrooms!



Perfect for a family or roommates! Garage Parking. Large yard Large windows - PLENTY of natural light Tons of closet space And more!



You may be wondering about Fisher and Company's rental qualifications. Our application process includes screening credit, rental history (including evictions), employment/income and criminal background. The application fee of $42 per adult covers all of these reports. Total household income must be at least 3 times the amount of monthly rent. For example, if the apartment you are interested in is 500.00 per month, your minimum income must be at least 1500.00 per month. We accept income from any source as long as it can be documented and verified for the past 12 months If you have any questions about qualifying, please feel free to call the Leasing Office at 314-361-9700. Please make sure that you are familiar with the area of ANY property you consider whether it is offered by Fisher & Company or someone else. We suggest you drive by at varying times of day and evening to get a feel for the neighborhood. Also ask your friends and associates for advice about the neighborhood. Happy home hunting!