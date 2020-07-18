All apartments in Spanish Lake
1224 Northdale Ave
Last updated June 30 2020 at 4:50 AM

1224 Northdale Ave

1224 Northdale Avenue · (314) 361-9700
Location

1224 Northdale Avenue, Spanish Lake, MO 63138
Spanish Lake

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$775

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 864 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
FANTASTIC SINGLE FAMILY HOME!! TONS OF SPACE! You will fall in love with this 2 bedroom house! It features: large back yard!!! Very spacious kitchen and 1 bathroom. stove, fridge, one wall AC, washer, & dryer. Vinyl plank & CVT floors. Baseboard heating. Two private bedrooms!

Perfect for a family or roommates! Garage Parking. Large yard Large windows - PLENTY of natural light Tons of closet space And more!

You may be wondering about Fisher and Company's rental qualifications. Our application process includes screening credit, rental history (including evictions), employment/income and criminal background. The application fee of $42 per adult covers all of these reports. Total household income must be at least 3 times the amount of monthly rent. For example, if the apartment you are interested in is 500.00 per month, your minimum income must be at least 1500.00 per month. We accept income from any source as long as it can be documented and verified for the past 12 months If you have any questions about qualifying, please feel free to call the Leasing Office at 314-361-9700. Please make sure that you are familiar with the area of ANY property you consider whether it is offered by Fisher & Company or someone else. We suggest you drive by at varying times of day and evening to get a feel for the neighborhood. Also ask your friends and associates for advice about the neighborhood. Happy home hunting!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1224 Northdale Ave have any available units?
1224 Northdale Ave has a unit available for $775 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1224 Northdale Ave have?
Some of 1224 Northdale Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1224 Northdale Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1224 Northdale Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1224 Northdale Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1224 Northdale Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1224 Northdale Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1224 Northdale Ave offers parking.
Does 1224 Northdale Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1224 Northdale Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1224 Northdale Ave have a pool?
No, 1224 Northdale Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1224 Northdale Ave have accessible units?
No, 1224 Northdale Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1224 Northdale Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1224 Northdale Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1224 Northdale Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1224 Northdale Ave has units with air conditioning.
