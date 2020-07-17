All apartments in Spanish Lake
Last updated July 15 2020 at 12:10 AM

1064 Prigge Rd

1064 Prigge Road · No Longer Available
Location

1064 Prigge Road, Spanish Lake, MO 63138
Spanish Lake

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
Gorgeous 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, and 1200 sqft home in St Louis! Featuring refinished hardwood and luxury vinyl plank floor. Living room size is perfect for entertainment. Interior is freshly painted all throughout. The basement is partially finished - plenty of room for storage. Outside is all vinyl siding. You'll love spending quiet time on the front tree shaded porch and the level, private fenced backyard. Roof will be brand new!

$25 pet fee per month per pet.

We are currently not accepting section 8 tenants for this house.

No utility fees are included in the “rent” amount. Utilities include but are not limited to: Sewer (typically MSD & we add $65 to the monthly rent amount for this utility), Electric (typically Ameren UE), Natural gas (if applicable, typically Spire), Water (typically Missouri American Water), and Trash (your choice of provider typically). All utility fees will be the responsibility of the tenant.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1064 Prigge Rd have any available units?
1064 Prigge Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Spanish Lake, MO.
Is 1064 Prigge Rd currently offering any rent specials?
1064 Prigge Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1064 Prigge Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 1064 Prigge Rd is pet friendly.
Does 1064 Prigge Rd offer parking?
No, 1064 Prigge Rd does not offer parking.
Does 1064 Prigge Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1064 Prigge Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1064 Prigge Rd have a pool?
No, 1064 Prigge Rd does not have a pool.
Does 1064 Prigge Rd have accessible units?
No, 1064 Prigge Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 1064 Prigge Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 1064 Prigge Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1064 Prigge Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 1064 Prigge Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
