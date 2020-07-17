1064 Prigge Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8

Gorgeous 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, and 1200 sqft home in St Louis! Featuring refinished hardwood and luxury vinyl plank floor. Living room size is perfect for entertainment. Interior is freshly painted all throughout. The basement is partially finished - plenty of room for storage. Outside is all vinyl siding. You'll love spending quiet time on the front tree shaded porch and the level, private fenced backyard. Roof will be brand new!



$25 pet fee per month per pet.



We are currently not accepting section 8 tenants for this house.



No utility fees are included in the “rent” amount. Utilities include but are not limited to: Sewer (typically MSD & we add $65 to the monthly rent amount for this utility), Electric (typically Ameren UE), Natural gas (if applicable, typically Spire), Water (typically Missouri American Water), and Trash (your choice of provider typically). All utility fees will be the responsibility of the tenant.