All apartments in Smithville
Find more places like 506 191st Terrace.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Smithville, MO
/
506 191st Terrace
Last updated March 19 2020 at 11:25 PM

506 191st Terrace

506 NE 191st Ter · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Smithville
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedroom Apartments
See all

Location

506 NE 191st Ter, Smithville, MO 64089

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply).This home also features a fireplace, kitchen island and more! Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 506 191st Terrace have any available units?
506 191st Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Smithville, MO.
Is 506 191st Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
506 191st Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 506 191st Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 506 191st Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 506 191st Terrace offer parking?
No, 506 191st Terrace does not offer parking.
Does 506 191st Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 506 191st Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 506 191st Terrace have a pool?
No, 506 191st Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 506 191st Terrace have accessible units?
No, 506 191st Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 506 191st Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 506 191st Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 506 191st Terrace have units with air conditioning?
No, 506 191st Terrace does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Smithville 2 Bedroom ApartmentsSmithville 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments
Smithville Apartments with ParkingSmithville Apartments with Pools
Smithville Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSOlathe, KSLawrence, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MO
Independence, MOShawnee, KSBlue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSRaytown, MO
Gladstone, MOLeavenworth, KSLiberty, MOGrandview, MOGardner, KSLansing, KS

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City