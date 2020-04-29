All apartments in Smithville
Last updated April 29 2020 at 4:20 AM

502 191st Terrace

502 NE 191st Ter · No Longer Available
Location

502 NE 191st Ter, Smithville, MO 64089

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Now offering waived application fees for a limited time! Enter promo code DREAMHOME when applying. This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. The kitchen includes all the major appliances, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 502 191st Terrace have any available units?
502 191st Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Smithville, MO.
Is 502 191st Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
502 191st Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 502 191st Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 502 191st Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 502 191st Terrace offer parking?
No, 502 191st Terrace does not offer parking.
Does 502 191st Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 502 191st Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 502 191st Terrace have a pool?
No, 502 191st Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 502 191st Terrace have accessible units?
No, 502 191st Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 502 191st Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 502 191st Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 502 191st Terrace have units with air conditioning?
No, 502 191st Terrace does not have units with air conditioning.

