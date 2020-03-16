All apartments in Smithville
Smithville, MO
405 193rd Street
405 193rd Street

405 193rd Street
Location

405 193rd Street, Smithville, MO 64089

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
walk in closets
ceiling fan
fireplace
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home include, a living room with fireplace, a ceiling fan and vaulted ceiling, a kitchen with a center island, a master bedroom with 2 walk in closets and a first floor laundry room. The kitchen includes all the major appliances, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

