All apartments in Smithville
Find more places like 401 192nd Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Smithville, MO
/
401 192nd Street
Last updated January 15 2020 at 12:50 AM

401 192nd Street

401 NE 192nd St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Smithville
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedroom Apartments
See all

Location

401 NE 192nd St, Smithville, MO 64089

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Apply for your dream home today and get your application fees credited back when approved! Hurry, this special offer won't last long! This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home include neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 401 192nd Street have any available units?
401 192nd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Smithville, MO.
Is 401 192nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
401 192nd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 401 192nd Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 401 192nd Street is pet friendly.
Does 401 192nd Street offer parking?
No, 401 192nd Street does not offer parking.
Does 401 192nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 401 192nd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 401 192nd Street have a pool?
No, 401 192nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 401 192nd Street have accessible units?
No, 401 192nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 401 192nd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 401 192nd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 401 192nd Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 401 192nd Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Smithville 2 Bedroom ApartmentsSmithville 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments
Smithville Apartments with ParkingSmithville Apartments with Pools
Smithville Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSOlathe, KSLawrence, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MO
Independence, MOShawnee, KSBlue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSRaytown, MO
Gladstone, MOLeavenworth, KSLiberty, MOGrandview, MOGardner, KSLansing, KS

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City