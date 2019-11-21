All apartments in Smithville
Find more places like 19120 Corbyn Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Smithville, MO
/
19120 Corbyn Lane
Last updated November 21 2019 at 3:28 AM

19120 Corbyn Lane

19120 Corbyn Ln · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

19120 Corbyn Ln, Smithville, MO 64089

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Now offering waived application fees for a limited time! Enter promo code DREAMHOME when applying! This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home include neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19120 Corbyn Lane have any available units?
19120 Corbyn Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Smithville, MO.
Is 19120 Corbyn Lane currently offering any rent specials?
19120 Corbyn Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19120 Corbyn Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 19120 Corbyn Lane is pet friendly.
Does 19120 Corbyn Lane offer parking?
No, 19120 Corbyn Lane does not offer parking.
Does 19120 Corbyn Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19120 Corbyn Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19120 Corbyn Lane have a pool?
No, 19120 Corbyn Lane does not have a pool.
Does 19120 Corbyn Lane have accessible units?
No, 19120 Corbyn Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 19120 Corbyn Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 19120 Corbyn Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 19120 Corbyn Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 19120 Corbyn Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KSBlue Springs, MO
Leawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MOGrandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MOLiberty, MOPlatte City, MOKearney, MO
North Kansas City, MORoeland Park, KSMission, KSMerriam, KSGrain Valley, MOBelton, MORaymore, MOPleasant Hill, MOGardner, KSSpring Hill, KS

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City