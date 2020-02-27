All apartments in Smithville
Find more places like 18615 Primrose Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Smithville, MO
/
18615 Primrose Street
Last updated February 27 2020 at 6:17 PM

18615 Primrose Street

18615 Primrose St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

18615 Primrose St, Smithville, MO 64089

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
48 HOUR LOOK AND LEASE SPECIAL! Apply within 48 hours of touring and get your 2nd full month free. This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home include neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18615 Primrose Street have any available units?
18615 Primrose Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Smithville, MO.
Is 18615 Primrose Street currently offering any rent specials?
18615 Primrose Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18615 Primrose Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 18615 Primrose Street is pet friendly.
Does 18615 Primrose Street offer parking?
No, 18615 Primrose Street does not offer parking.
Does 18615 Primrose Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18615 Primrose Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18615 Primrose Street have a pool?
No, 18615 Primrose Street does not have a pool.
Does 18615 Primrose Street have accessible units?
No, 18615 Primrose Street does not have accessible units.
Does 18615 Primrose Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 18615 Primrose Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18615 Primrose Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 18615 Primrose Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KSBlue Springs, MO
Leawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MOGrandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MOLiberty, MOPlatte City, MOKearney, MO
North Kansas City, MORoeland Park, KSMission, KSMerriam, KSGrain Valley, MOBelton, MORaymore, MOPleasant Hill, MOGardner, KSSpring Hill, KS

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City