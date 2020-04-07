All apartments in Smithville
Last updated April 7 2020 at 7:36 AM

14900 Kelly Dr

14900 Kelly Drive · No Longer Available
Location

14900 Kelly Drive, Smithville, MO 64089

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
Quiet duplex located in Smithville with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathroom. This home has a large back yard for entertainment. Includes a stove, refrigerator and dishwasher.
Call today to see this great duplex in Smithville. Located close to schools and and all that Smithville has to offer!

Amenities Included
Refrigerator
Range Oven
Central Air
HVAC Heating
Washer/Dryer Hookups

Rent, Deposits, Fees and other terms.
Monthly Rent: $1095.00
Security Deposit: $1000.00
Pet Fee (non-refundable): $250.00
*If credit score is below 600 we require a double deposit*
This property has a $35 Application fee; our screening includes credit, employment, evictions and criminal background. One item DOES NOT disqualify applicant, we view each Applicant as a whole person. Each property is individually owned, then managed by Plaid Management. At Plaid Management we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but it was left to each owner. Once Applicant is accepted there is a deposit due upfront. Applications can be found at WWW.PLAIDPM.COM

*Unfortunately we do not accept Section 8 at this time*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

