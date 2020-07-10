All apartments in Smithville
1011 Northeast 194 Terrace

1011 NE 194th Ter · (913) 802-6533
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1011 NE 194th Ter, Smithville, MO 64089

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,445

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1700 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. (*PLEASE NOTE: Resident will be billed $150/month for pool maintenance fee IF this home has a pool.) Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1011 Northeast 194 Terrace have any available units?
1011 Northeast 194 Terrace has a unit available for $1,445 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1011 Northeast 194 Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
1011 Northeast 194 Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1011 Northeast 194 Terrace pet-friendly?
No, 1011 Northeast 194 Terrace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Smithville.
Does 1011 Northeast 194 Terrace offer parking?
No, 1011 Northeast 194 Terrace does not offer parking.
Does 1011 Northeast 194 Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1011 Northeast 194 Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1011 Northeast 194 Terrace have a pool?
Yes, 1011 Northeast 194 Terrace has a pool.
Does 1011 Northeast 194 Terrace have accessible units?
No, 1011 Northeast 194 Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 1011 Northeast 194 Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 1011 Northeast 194 Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1011 Northeast 194 Terrace have units with air conditioning?
No, 1011 Northeast 194 Terrace does not have units with air conditioning.
