1 bed, 1 bath all electric apartment. Water included in rent. No pets. Renter's Insurance required. Apply online at www.myrentmanager.com This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 300 West Clay Street have any available units?
300 West Clay Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Smithton, MO.
Is 300 West Clay Street currently offering any rent specials?
300 West Clay Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.