12 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Rolla, MO

Holla at your new city, Rolla! This pleasant Missouri college town has a great rental market with tons of apartment options available. So, let’s take a look at some apartments for rent and find you the home of your dreams.

Rolla is located in the central portion of the state about 100 miles from both St. Louis and Columbia. This relative distance from large cities means that Rolla’s got amazing access to outdoor recreation. Outdoor-inclined people will love the proximity to the scenic Mark Twain National Forest as well as several municipal parks.

Indoor folks, however, will enjoy the amenities provided by a large student population. Missouri University of Science and Technology has made the area lively with a few great bars, as well as shopping and dining options.

When it comes to rental properties, Investment Realty has a chokehold on almost everything—for better or worse. On one hand, dealing with this real estate agency will really streamline your apartment search and rental applications. On the other hand, there isn’t much competition in town, and you know what they say about competition in a free market. (It’s good).

Despite this dominance, you’ll still find tons of cheap apartments in safe and desirable neighborhoods, whether they’re rented through Investment Realty or not. So let’s start taking a look around town.

Just north of the city center is where you’ll find the sprawling campus of the Missouri University of Science and Technology, as well as (no duh) tons and tons of apartments for rent with diverse options. Studio apartments or efficiencies? Yep. Rental homes and duplexes? Sure thing. Short-term lease options? You betcha. Of course, living close to a college campus has its share of hassles, including greater instances of petty crime and noise complaints. Still with all the area flexibility, it may just be worth the irritants. Two bedrooms here range from $650 to $1,000.

If you’re definitely not into campus living, then check to the far northeast of town. Here, there are a couple of new apartments and rental homes. Developments in this area frequently offer tons of great amenities, such as a gym, swimming pool, and clubhouse. Additionally, you can find furnished apartments for rent in this portion of town. Two bedrooms here generally range from $850 to $1,200.

South of town you’ll find the occasional apartment rental or rental home in more settled, suburban-feeling areas. Though you may have to spend more time seeking out rentals in this owner-occupied area, you’ll be rewarded with a stable, family-friendly community. Two bedrooms here range from $800 to $1,000.

If you’re relocating to Rolla with a four-legged friend, you shouldn’t have too much trouble locating a pet friendly apartment. Though many rentals are both cat and dog friendly, you’ll probably have to shell out an additional, non-refundable pet deposit.

So welcome to Rolla! Enjoy all that this pleasant college community has to offer!