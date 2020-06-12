Apartment List
Last updated June 12 2020

12 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Rolla, MO

Finding an apartment in Rolla that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it's very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you'll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along i...

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
202 Brady Dr
202 Brady Drive, Rolla, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
202 Brady Dr Available 07/01/20 Nice Location - 1st Month Rent $1995.00 2 Car Garage Bonus Room (RLNE5712594)

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
202 Steeplechase
202 Steeplechase Road, Rolla, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1760 sqft
Available NOW!! 3 Bedroom / 2 Bathroom House for Rent - 06/01/2020 - This all brick home has 3 large bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms with a total of 1,760 square feet.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
16 Stephendale Ct
16 Stephendale Ct, Rolla, MO
3 Bedrooms
$495
16 Stephendale Ct Available 08/01/20 - 1st Month Rent $920.00 Pet Friendly 1 Window/Wall A/C Unit Natural Gas Heat (RLNE2318510)

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
410 E 12th St
410 East 12th Street, Rolla, MO
2 Bedrooms
$550
410 E 12th St Available 08/01/20 - 1st Month Rent $1025.00 (RLNE1948409)

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1104 Laguille Ct 3
1104 Laguille Court, Rolla, MO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$475
Two story apartment near Rolla Middle School - Property Id: 292164 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/292164 Property Id 292164 (RLNE5825155)

Last updated April 7 at 10:59am
1 Unit Available
811 Bray Ave
811 Bray Avenue, Rolla, MO
3 Bedrooms
$895
811 Bray Ave Available 06/01/20 - 1st Month Rent $1690.00 Washer/Dryer Hookup Large Bonus Room Fenced Backyard with Shed Natural Gas Insert Fireplace (RLNE3440694)

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
1513 Spencer
1513 Spencer Street, Rolla, MO
2 Bedrooms
$500
Cozy house - 2 bedroom 1 bath on corner lot. All electric, has small garage. No Cats Allowed (RLNE4195491)

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
1326 Chelsea Ln
1326 Chelsea Lane, Rolla, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
- 1st Month Rent $1895.00 Washer/Dryer Hookup 2 Car Garage HOA Dues $250 Annually Pet Friendly No Pets Allowed (RLNE2402972)
Results within 5 miles of Rolla

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2705 Cooper St
2705 Cooper St, Phelps County, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
2705 Cooper St Available 08/01/20 New Construction - 1st Month Rent $1975.00 Washer/Dryer Hookup 2 Car Garage Back Deck Pet Possible No Pets Allowed (RLNE3763187)

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
18701 Highway 68 N
18701 Missouri Highway 68, St. James, MO
1 Bedroom
$450
910 sqft
One Bedroom House - Cute & small one bedroom, one bath house. This house is 910 sq ft, with electric A/C and electric water heater.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
422 St Francis A
422 Saint Francis Ave, St. James, MO
2 Bedrooms
$485
768 sqft
422 St Francis A Available 06/15/20 422 St. Francis A, St. James, MO - 2 Bedroom / 1 Bathroom Duplex - AVAILABLE SOON - APPLY TODAY!!! This property is located behind the Veteran's Home in St.
Results within 10 miles of Rolla

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
245 W 3rd St
245 West 3rd Street, Newburg, MO
2 Bedrooms
$399
NEWBURG - Cute Cottage in Town & Close to I-44 - Property Id: 298126 ONLY $1958 NEEDED TO ENTER AN AGREEMENT!!! DESCRIPTION: 2 bedroom, 1 bath, cute older house on edge of town with some recent updates, wood floors in most rooms, covered front
City Guide for Rolla, MO

Holla at your new city, Rolla! This pleasant Missouri college town has a great rental market with tons of apartment options available. So, let’s take a look at some apartments for rent and find you the home of your dreams.

Rolla is located in the central portion of the state about 100 miles from both St. Louis and Columbia. This relative distance from large cities means that Rolla’s got amazing access to outdoor recreation. Outdoor-inclined people will love the proximity to the scenic Mark Twain National Forest as well as several municipal parks.

Indoor folks, however, will enjoy the amenities provided by a large student population. Missouri University of Science and Technology has made the area lively with a few great bars, as well as shopping and dining options.

When it comes to rental properties, Investment Realty has a chokehold on almost everything—for better or worse. On one hand, dealing with this real estate agency will really streamline your apartment search and rental applications. On the other hand, there isn’t much competition in town, and you know what they say about competition in a free market. (It’s good).

Despite this dominance, you’ll still find tons of cheap apartments in safe and desirable neighborhoods, whether they’re rented through Investment Realty or not. So let’s start taking a look around town.

Just north of the city center is where you’ll find the sprawling campus of the Missouri University of Science and Technology, as well as (no duh) tons and tons of apartments for rent with diverse options. Studio apartments or efficiencies? Yep. Rental homes and duplexes? Sure thing. Short-term lease options? You betcha. Of course, living close to a college campus has its share of hassles, including greater instances of petty crime and noise complaints. Still with all the area flexibility, it may just be worth the irritants. Two bedrooms here range from $650 to $1,000.

If you’re definitely not into campus living, then check to the far northeast of town. Here, there are a couple of new apartments and rental homes. Developments in this area frequently offer tons of great amenities, such as a gym, swimming pool, and clubhouse. Additionally, you can find furnished apartments for rent in this portion of town. Two bedrooms here generally range from $850 to $1,200.

South of town you’ll find the occasional apartment rental or rental home in more settled, suburban-feeling areas. Though you may have to spend more time seeking out rentals in this owner-occupied area, you’ll be rewarded with a stable, family-friendly community. Two bedrooms here range from $800 to $1,000.

If you’re relocating to Rolla with a four-legged friend, you shouldn’t have too much trouble locating a pet friendly apartment. Though many rentals are both cat and dog friendly, you’ll probably have to shell out an additional, non-refundable pet deposit.

So welcome to Rolla! Enjoy all that this pleasant college community has to offer! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Rolla, MO

Finding an apartment in Rolla that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

