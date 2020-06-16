All apartments in Rolla
2619 Camelot Dr

2619 Camelot Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2619 Camelot Drive, Rolla, MO 65401

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
range
refrigerator
- 1st Month Rent $1575.00
Washer/Dryer Hookups
1 Car Garage
Fenced in Yard

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2163123)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2619 Camelot Dr have any available units?
2619 Camelot Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rolla, MO.
What amenities does 2619 Camelot Dr have?
Some of 2619 Camelot Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2619 Camelot Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2619 Camelot Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2619 Camelot Dr pet-friendly?
No, 2619 Camelot Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rolla.
Does 2619 Camelot Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2619 Camelot Dr does offer parking.
Does 2619 Camelot Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2619 Camelot Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2619 Camelot Dr have a pool?
No, 2619 Camelot Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2619 Camelot Dr have accessible units?
No, 2619 Camelot Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2619 Camelot Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2619 Camelot Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 2619 Camelot Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 2619 Camelot Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
