202 Brady Dr
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:11 PM
202 Brady Dr
202 Brady Drive
No Longer Available
Location
202 Brady Drive, Rolla, MO 65401
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
202 Brady Dr Available 07/01/20 Nice Location - 1st Month Rent $1995.00
2 Car Garage
Bonus Room
(RLNE5712594)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 202 Brady Dr have any available units?
202 Brady Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Rolla, MO
.
What amenities does 202 Brady Dr have?
Some of 202 Brady Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 202 Brady Dr currently offering any rent specials?
202 Brady Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 202 Brady Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 202 Brady Dr is pet friendly.
Does 202 Brady Dr offer parking?
Yes, 202 Brady Dr does offer parking.
Does 202 Brady Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 202 Brady Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 202 Brady Dr have a pool?
No, 202 Brady Dr does not have a pool.
Does 202 Brady Dr have accessible units?
No, 202 Brady Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 202 Brady Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 202 Brady Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 202 Brady Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 202 Brady Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
