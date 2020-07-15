All apartments in Rolla
Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:56 PM

2008 Vienna Rd.

2008 Vienna Road · (573) 451-2777
Location

2008 Vienna Road, Rolla, MO 65401

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2008 Vienna Rd. · Avail. now

$950

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1802 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
Adorable home in Rolla! - This adorable home is located on approximately a quarter-acre corner lot. It features three bedrooms, 1 bath, and a carport for covered parking. Enjoy an eat-in kitchen including stove, refrigerator, and dishwasher. The kitchen conveniently flows into the living room for an open floor plan feel. A closet located right off the kitchen could be used for a pantry. Good size closets included in all bedrooms. A great screened in porch great for relaxing is in the front and patio sliding doors will lead you to a deck and fenced in yard in the back. Partial basement offers space for storage and storm shelter.

(RLNE5169802)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

