2008 Vienna Rd.

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking

Adorable home in Rolla! - This adorable home is located on approximately a quarter-acre corner lot. It features three bedrooms, 1 bath, and a carport for covered parking. Enjoy an eat-in kitchen including stove, refrigerator, and dishwasher. The kitchen conveniently flows into the living room for an open floor plan feel. A closet located right off the kitchen could be used for a pantry. Good size closets included in all bedrooms. A great screened in porch great for relaxing is in the front and patio sliding doors will lead you to a deck and fenced in yard in the back. Partial basement offers space for storage and storm shelter.



(RLNE5169802)