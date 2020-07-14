Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park playground pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill package receiving parking gym internet access

Welcome home to comfort, convenience and value - all right here at Brittany Place in Raytown, MO. Our quaint community is the retreat you've been searching for, tucked away in the heart of Raytown. Enjoy proximity to Kansas City, Independence or Lee's Summit; we're in the middle of it all and commuting is a breeze.At Brittany Place, we offer several spacious floor plans to choose from; one, two and three-bedroom. Our pet friendly apartments have private patios, lots of closet/storage space, plus abundant natural light. Community amenities include a swimming pool, grill and picnic area, plus ample community green space. Brittany Place is professionally managed and offers 24-hour emergency maintenance, and online rent payment.Come experience the difference, we are in the process of making some exciting new updates, including newly renovated homes plus new community amenities!! Schedule your tour and even apply right online. We can't wait to welcome you home to Brittany Place!