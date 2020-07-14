All apartments in Raytown
Brittany Place

8620 E Utopia Dr · (816) 319-0637
Location

8620 E Utopia Dr, Raytown, MO 64138
Raytown

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 8618-45 · Avail. Sep 10

$744

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 693 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 8622-8 · Avail. now

$748

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Unit 8633-5 · Avail. Aug 31

$1,037

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 980 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Brittany Place.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
playground
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
package receiving
parking
gym
internet access
Welcome home to comfort, convenience and value - all right here at Brittany Place in Raytown, MO. Our quaint community is the retreat you've been searching for, tucked away in the heart of Raytown. Enjoy proximity to Kansas City, Independence or Lee's Summit; we're in the middle of it all and commuting is a breeze.At Brittany Place, we offer several spacious floor plans to choose from; one, two and three-bedroom. Our pet friendly apartments have private patios, lots of closet/storage space, plus abundant natural light. Community amenities include a swimming pool, grill and picnic area, plus ample community green space. Brittany Place is professionally managed and offers 24-hour emergency maintenance, and online rent payment.Come experience the difference, we are in the process of making some exciting new updates, including newly renovated homes plus new community amenities!! Schedule your tour and even apply right online. We can't wait to welcome you home to Brittany Place!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 1-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $35 Per Applicant
Deposit: Based on Credit
Move-in Fees: $200 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, BH Liability: $12/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $15 per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds, 40 lbs limit per pet
Parking Details: Surface lot. Assigned Surface Lot: 1 Space per unit.
Storage Details: Storage Space: $5/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Brittany Place have any available units?
Brittany Place has 3 units available starting at $744 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Brittany Place have?
Some of Brittany Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Brittany Place currently offering any rent specials?
Brittany Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Brittany Place pet-friendly?
Yes, Brittany Place is pet friendly.
Does Brittany Place offer parking?
Yes, Brittany Place offers parking.
Does Brittany Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Brittany Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Brittany Place have a pool?
Yes, Brittany Place has a pool.
Does Brittany Place have accessible units?
No, Brittany Place does not have accessible units.
Does Brittany Place have units with dishwashers?
No, Brittany Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Brittany Place have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Brittany Place has units with air conditioning.
