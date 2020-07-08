All apartments in Raytown
Find more places like 9809 E. 67th Terrace.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Raytown, MO
/
9809 E. 67th Terrace
Last updated March 26 2020 at 9:03 PM

9809 E. 67th Terrace

9809 East 67th Terrace · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Raytown
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

9809 East 67th Terrace, Raytown, MO 64133
Raytown

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
LIMITED TIME ONLY! ALL APPLICATION FEES ARE WAIVED!

This vintage styled home is a hidden gem in the Raytown School District. Come knock on our door today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9809 E. 67th Terrace have any available units?
9809 E. 67th Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Raytown, MO.
Is 9809 E. 67th Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
9809 E. 67th Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9809 E. 67th Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 9809 E. 67th Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 9809 E. 67th Terrace offer parking?
No, 9809 E. 67th Terrace does not offer parking.
Does 9809 E. 67th Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9809 E. 67th Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9809 E. 67th Terrace have a pool?
No, 9809 E. 67th Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 9809 E. 67th Terrace have accessible units?
No, 9809 E. 67th Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 9809 E. 67th Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 9809 E. 67th Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9809 E. 67th Terrace have units with air conditioning?
No, 9809 E. 67th Terrace does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Suncrest Apartments
9805 E 61st St
Raytown, MO 64133
Brittany Place
8620 E Utopia Dr
Raytown, MO 64138

Similar Pages

Raytown 1 BedroomsRaytown 2 Bedrooms
Raytown Apartments with BalconyRaytown Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Raytown Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KSBlue Springs, MO
Leawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MOGrandview, MOLeavenworth, KSLiberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KS
Spring Hill, KSPlatte City, MONorth Kansas City, MOBelton, MOPleasant Hill, MOGrain Valley, MOWarrensburg, MOGardner, KSRoeland Park, KSKearney, MO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City