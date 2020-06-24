All apartments in Raytown
Find more places like 9800 E. 79th St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Raytown, MO
/
9800 E. 79th St.
Last updated March 18 2019 at 11:53 AM

9800 E. 79th St.

9800 East 79th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Raytown
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

9800 East 79th Street, Raytown, MO 64138
Raytown

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
internet access
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Raytown Ranch! 9800 E 79th St. - Follow the link to schedule a viewing or register to be notified when showings begin!
https://renter.rently.com/properties/848107?source=marketing
Please use the scheduling link to request an appointment time. We only allow scheduling through the scheduling app, you need not speak with an agent to schedule an appointment.

Working with Ad Astra Property Management is simple. We do most things electronically via email and phone. You will find it easier if you have access to the internet, a smart phone/computer, and a checking account/debit card to move forward. Applications are completed online and are a nonrefundable $35 which can be paid online at the time of applying. Your application is only considered complete once you fill out ALL of the requested information and submit your 3 most recent pay stubs along with a copy of your photo ID. If you are applying with others, your applications are only complete once all parties have submitted all of this information. All applicants are subject to credit and background checks. We do not have any owners at this time that are currently accepting section 8 housing vouchers.

Offered by Ad Astra Realty, Inc. visit www.adastrarealty.com for the most up to date information, application requirements, pictures and processes. 12 month minimum lease required. Kitchen appliances included. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. No smoking allowed in home, garage or basement.

Pets allowed with additional non-refundable fee of $275 plus $30/mo rent rate increase for the first pet and $15 for each additional pet. We do not allow Pitbulls, Rottweilers, German Shepards, or Dobermans.

(RLNE4722228)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9800 E. 79th St. have any available units?
9800 E. 79th St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Raytown, MO.
Is 9800 E. 79th St. currently offering any rent specials?
9800 E. 79th St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9800 E. 79th St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 9800 E. 79th St. is pet friendly.
Does 9800 E. 79th St. offer parking?
Yes, 9800 E. 79th St. offers parking.
Does 9800 E. 79th St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9800 E. 79th St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9800 E. 79th St. have a pool?
No, 9800 E. 79th St. does not have a pool.
Does 9800 E. 79th St. have accessible units?
No, 9800 E. 79th St. does not have accessible units.
Does 9800 E. 79th St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 9800 E. 79th St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9800 E. 79th St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 9800 E. 79th St. does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Suncrest Apartments
9805 E 61st St
Raytown, MO 64133
Brittany Place
8620 E Utopia Dr
Raytown, MO 64138

Similar Pages

Raytown 1 BedroomsRaytown 2 Bedrooms
Raytown Apartments with GymRaytown Apartments with Pool
Raytown Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KSBlue Springs, MO
Leawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MOGrandview, MOLeavenworth, KSLiberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KS
Spring Hill, KSPlatte City, MONorth Kansas City, MOBelton, MOPleasant Hill, MOGrain Valley, MOWarrensburg, MOGardner, KSRoeland Park, KSKearney, MO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City