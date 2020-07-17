All apartments in Raytown
Find more places like 9501 East 65th Terrace.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Raytown, MO
/
9501 East 65th Terrace
Last updated June 29 2020 at 7:40 PM

9501 East 65th Terrace

9501 East 65th Terrace · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1840662
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Raytown
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

9501 East 65th Terrace, Raytown, MO 64133
Raytown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,145

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1032 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Our leasing agents are standing by to assist--click or call today! Key Information: 1 - A renters insurance policy in the resident's name is required. 2 - Pet fees and pet rent vary by market; breed restrictions apply. Service animals will not incur pet fees but will require documentation. 3 - If the home is governed by a homeowners association (HOA), additional application, fees, deposits and rules may supplement the lease agreement (e.g., parking, pets, etc.). 4 - If the home has a pool, a subscription of $100 per month will be charged, in addition to rent, for pool maintenance and cleaning. *Advertised rental prices and promotions are subject to change at any time. *Other amenity subscriptions may apply. AVOID RENTAL SCAMS: Rental fraud happens every day; protect yourself! Never wire cash or send gift cards for payments or deposits. FirstKey Homes is pledged to the letter and spirit of all applicable state and federal fair housing laws, including, without limitation, the Fair Housing Act (Title VIII of the Civil Rights Act of 1968, as amended), for the achievement of equal housing opportunities for all rental applicants and Residents throughout each of the states in which we operate. Certain disclosures may be required of FirstKey Homes pursuant to state law in connection with renting one of our homes. These disclosures can be found as a part of your lease agreement which you will have an opportunity to review prior to signing your lease.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9501 East 65th Terrace have any available units?
9501 East 65th Terrace has a unit available for $1,145 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9501 East 65th Terrace have?
Some of 9501 East 65th Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9501 East 65th Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
9501 East 65th Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9501 East 65th Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 9501 East 65th Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 9501 East 65th Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 9501 East 65th Terrace offers parking.
Does 9501 East 65th Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9501 East 65th Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9501 East 65th Terrace have a pool?
Yes, 9501 East 65th Terrace has a pool.
Does 9501 East 65th Terrace have accessible units?
No, 9501 East 65th Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 9501 East 65th Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 9501 East 65th Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9501 East 65th Terrace have units with air conditioning?
No, 9501 East 65th Terrace does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 9501 East 65th Terrace?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Brittany Place
8620 E Utopia Dr
Raytown, MO 64138
Suncrest Apartments
9805 E 61st St
Raytown, MO 64133

Similar Pages

Raytown 1 BedroomsRaytown 2 Bedrooms
Raytown Apartments with BalconiesRaytown Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Raytown Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSOlathe, KSLawrence, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KSBlue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MO
Prairie Village, KSGladstone, MOLeavenworth, KSLiberty, MOGrandview, MOBelton, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KSNorth Kansas City, MOParkville, MOSpring Hill, KS
Platte City, MOPleasant Hill, MOLouisburg, KSGreenwood, MOWarrensburg, MORoeland Park, KSGrain Valley, MOKearney, MOSmithville, MOGardner, KSLansing, KS

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity