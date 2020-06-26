9400 E 65th Ter

Amenities

Awesome house in raytown. This 1029 Sq ft property was built in 1953 has 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. Property has been completely updated and is ready for a renter. Fresh paint. New Countertops and tile backsplash. Refrigerator, Stove, and dishwasher included. Central Air Conditioning. HUGE 2 car garage with remote opener. Big fenced in back yard.

Come ready to rent this beauty today!



Serious Applicants ONLY! Must meet income requirement of 2.5 times the rent NET. $45 Application Fee per Adult.

CALL or TEXT now to schedule a showing with Leasing Team~816-237-8668.