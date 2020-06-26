All apartments in Raytown
Find more places like 9400 E 65th Ter.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Raytown, MO
/
9400 E 65th Ter
Last updated April 4 2020 at 7:36 AM

9400 E 65th Ter

9400 East 65th Terrace · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Raytown
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

9400 East 65th Terrace, Raytown, MO 64133
Raytown

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Awesome house in raytown. This 1029 Sq ft property was built in 1953 has 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. Property has been completely updated and is ready for a renter. Fresh paint. New Countertops and tile backsplash. Refrigerator, Stove, and dishwasher included. Central Air Conditioning. HUGE 2 car garage with remote opener. Big fenced in back yard.
Come ready to rent this beauty today!

Serious Applicants ONLY! Must meet income requirement of 2.5 times the rent NET. $45 Application Fee per Adult.
CALL or TEXT now to schedule a showing with Leasing Team~816-237-8668.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9400 E 65th Ter have any available units?
9400 E 65th Ter doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Raytown, MO.
What amenities does 9400 E 65th Ter have?
Some of 9400 E 65th Ter's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9400 E 65th Ter currently offering any rent specials?
9400 E 65th Ter is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9400 E 65th Ter pet-friendly?
Yes, 9400 E 65th Ter is pet friendly.
Does 9400 E 65th Ter offer parking?
Yes, 9400 E 65th Ter offers parking.
Does 9400 E 65th Ter have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9400 E 65th Ter offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9400 E 65th Ter have a pool?
No, 9400 E 65th Ter does not have a pool.
Does 9400 E 65th Ter have accessible units?
No, 9400 E 65th Ter does not have accessible units.
Does 9400 E 65th Ter have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9400 E 65th Ter has units with dishwashers.
Does 9400 E 65th Ter have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9400 E 65th Ter has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Suncrest Apartments
9805 E 61st St
Raytown, MO 64133
Brittany Place
8620 E Utopia Dr
Raytown, MO 64138

Similar Pages

Raytown 1 BedroomsRaytown 2 Bedrooms
Raytown Apartments with GymRaytown Apartments with Pool
Raytown Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KSBlue Springs, MO
Leawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MOGrandview, MOLeavenworth, KSLiberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KS
Spring Hill, KSPlatte City, MONorth Kansas City, MOBelton, MOPleasant Hill, MOGrain Valley, MOWarrensburg, MOGardner, KSRoeland Park, KSKearney, MO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City