Last updated June 27 2019 at 9:44 AM

9203 Vaughn Ave

9203 Vaughn Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

9203 Vaughn Avenue, Raytown, MO 64133
Raytown

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
LEASE PENDING - Schedule here:
https://renter.rently.com/properties/916014?source=marketing
Thank you for your interest in our rental home. Please use the scheduling link to request an appointment time. We only allow scheduling through the scheduling app, you need not speak with an agent to schedule an appointment. Visit www.adastrarealty.com

Nice Ranch style home in Raytown South school district! This cute home has a huge fenced in back yard that has access to green space with a park and a pond! Full un-finished basement, perfect for a man cave, storage, or a playroom. Come take a look, before it's gone!

We never encourage anyone to apply for a home before seeing the inside of any property, as the $35 application fee is non-refundable. Without first touring the home, you truly will not know if it is going to work for you. Offered by Ad Astra Realty, Inc. Visit www.adastrarealty.com for the most up to date information, application requirements and process. 12 month minimum lease required. Kitchen appliances included. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. No smoking allowed in home, garage or basement (if applicable). Pets allowed with additional non refundable fee of $275 plus $30/mo rent increase for the first pet and an additional $15 for each additional pet. We do not allow Pitbulls, Rottweilers, German Shepards, or Dobermans. Application fee is $35 per a person and is non-refundable. We do require a credit and background check for every occupant over the age of 18. Applying for a property and paying a $35 non-refundable application fee before viewing it, is completely at your discretion. We do not have any owners that accept housing vouchers at this time. Visit the website for more information and to schedule an appointment!

(RLNE4940203)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9203 Vaughn Ave have any available units?
9203 Vaughn Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Raytown, MO.
Is 9203 Vaughn Ave currently offering any rent specials?
9203 Vaughn Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9203 Vaughn Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 9203 Vaughn Ave is pet friendly.
Does 9203 Vaughn Ave offer parking?
Yes, 9203 Vaughn Ave offers parking.
Does 9203 Vaughn Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9203 Vaughn Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9203 Vaughn Ave have a pool?
No, 9203 Vaughn Ave does not have a pool.
Does 9203 Vaughn Ave have accessible units?
No, 9203 Vaughn Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 9203 Vaughn Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 9203 Vaughn Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9203 Vaughn Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 9203 Vaughn Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
