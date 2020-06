Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities accepts section 8 on-site laundry parking

Check out this unit in Raytown, MO.!

Large living room with large open kitchen and additional laundry space for a full-size washer and dryer!

We provide the hook ups!

Cozy deck on the back for those perfect weather days!

Generously sized bedrooms and one full bath. One off street parking spot included in the rent.

Tenants pay gas, electric, water and sewer.

No pets please.

Owner would consider Independence or Lees Summit section 8 voucher.