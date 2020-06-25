All apartments in Raytown
9106 E 74th St
Last updated May 31 2019 at 7:43 AM

9106 E 74th St

9106 East 74th Street · No Longer Available
Location

9106 East 74th Street, Raytown, MO 64133
Raytown

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
9106 E 74th St, Raytown, MO 64133

To schedule a sself guided tour, please register at https://secure.rently.com/properties/879785?source=marketing.

Completely renovated 3 bedroom home in the Gregory Heights neighborhood of Raytown. Home features hardwood and ceramic tile throughout. The updated kitchen features granite countertops and tile backsplash. Appliances included.

RENTAL REQUIREMENTS:
-Minimum 12-month lease required.
-SECTION 8 NOT ACCEPTED.
-Application fee of $40.00 per person 18 and over. Fee is non-refundable as we do run full credit and background check.
-Must make 3 times rent and have no evictions, foreclosures, bankruptcies, etc. in the past 3 years.
-Pets welcome with additional non-refundable fee of $200 for first pet and $100 per each additional pet. No aggressive breeds.
-Tenant pays all utilities, including trash service and is responsible for lawn maintenance.
-First FULL month's rent, deposit (equal to one month rent) and any pet fees due before move-in.

Contact Information
MRE Property Management
Phone: 816-388-9588
9am to 5pm Monday through Friday

**All Information Deemed Reliable But Not Guaranteed**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9106 E 74th St have any available units?
9106 E 74th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Raytown, MO.
What amenities does 9106 E 74th St have?
Some of 9106 E 74th St's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9106 E 74th St currently offering any rent specials?
9106 E 74th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9106 E 74th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 9106 E 74th St is pet friendly.
Does 9106 E 74th St offer parking?
Yes, 9106 E 74th St offers parking.
Does 9106 E 74th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9106 E 74th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9106 E 74th St have a pool?
No, 9106 E 74th St does not have a pool.
Does 9106 E 74th St have accessible units?
No, 9106 E 74th St does not have accessible units.
Does 9106 E 74th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 9106 E 74th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9106 E 74th St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9106 E 74th St has units with air conditioning.
