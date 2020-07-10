All apartments in Raytown
Find more places like 9051 E 65th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Raytown, MO
/
9051 E 65th St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9051 E 65th St

9051 East 65th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Raytown
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

9051 East 65th Street, Raytown, MO 64133
Raytown

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Rent shown is for an unfurnished unit. Units can be rented as furnished for an additional cost. The lease term for unfurnished rentals is Minimum 1 year. Lease term for furnished rentals are Minimum 1 month.

Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com.

Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowners Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.

Rents are subject to change at any time.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9051 E 65th St have any available units?
9051 E 65th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Raytown, MO.
Is 9051 E 65th St currently offering any rent specials?
9051 E 65th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9051 E 65th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 9051 E 65th St is pet friendly.
Does 9051 E 65th St offer parking?
Yes, 9051 E 65th St offers parking.
Does 9051 E 65th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9051 E 65th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9051 E 65th St have a pool?
No, 9051 E 65th St does not have a pool.
Does 9051 E 65th St have accessible units?
No, 9051 E 65th St does not have accessible units.
Does 9051 E 65th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 9051 E 65th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9051 E 65th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 9051 E 65th St does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Brittany Place
8620 E Utopia Dr
Raytown, MO 64138
Suncrest Apartments
9805 E 61st St
Raytown, MO 64133

Similar Pages

Raytown 1 BedroomsRaytown 2 Bedrooms
Raytown Apartments with BalconyRaytown Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Raytown Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KSBlue Springs, MO
Leawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MOGrandview, MOLeavenworth, KSLiberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KS
Spring Hill, KSPlatte City, MONorth Kansas City, MOBelton, MOPleasant Hill, MOGrain Valley, MOWarrensburg, MOGardner, KSRoeland Park, KSKearney, MO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City