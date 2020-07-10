All apartments in Raytown
Last updated October 31 2019 at 12:03 PM

9007 E 85th Ter

9007 East 85th Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

9007 East 85th Terrace, Raytown, MO 64138
Raytown

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Right side of a townhome located in Raytown. Comes with refrigerator, stove, and dishwasher. Has a one car garage with three bedrooms 1.5 baths.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9007 E 85th Ter have any available units?
9007 E 85th Ter doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Raytown, MO.
What amenities does 9007 E 85th Ter have?
Some of 9007 E 85th Ter's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9007 E 85th Ter currently offering any rent specials?
9007 E 85th Ter is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9007 E 85th Ter pet-friendly?
No, 9007 E 85th Ter is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Raytown.
Does 9007 E 85th Ter offer parking?
Yes, 9007 E 85th Ter offers parking.
Does 9007 E 85th Ter have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9007 E 85th Ter does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9007 E 85th Ter have a pool?
No, 9007 E 85th Ter does not have a pool.
Does 9007 E 85th Ter have accessible units?
No, 9007 E 85th Ter does not have accessible units.
Does 9007 E 85th Ter have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9007 E 85th Ter has units with dishwashers.
Does 9007 E 85th Ter have units with air conditioning?
No, 9007 E 85th Ter does not have units with air conditioning.

