Raytown, MO
9007 E 85th Ter
Last updated October 31 2019 at 12:03 PM
9007 E 85th Ter
9007 East 85th Terrace
·
No Longer Available
Location
9007 East 85th Terrace, Raytown, MO 64138
Raytown
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Right side of a townhome located in Raytown. Comes with refrigerator, stove, and dishwasher. Has a one car garage with three bedrooms 1.5 baths.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9007 E 85th Ter have any available units?
9007 E 85th Ter doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Raytown, MO
.
What amenities does 9007 E 85th Ter have?
Some of 9007 E 85th Ter's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 9007 E 85th Ter currently offering any rent specials?
9007 E 85th Ter is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9007 E 85th Ter pet-friendly?
No, 9007 E 85th Ter is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Raytown
.
Does 9007 E 85th Ter offer parking?
Yes, 9007 E 85th Ter offers parking.
Does 9007 E 85th Ter have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9007 E 85th Ter does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9007 E 85th Ter have a pool?
No, 9007 E 85th Ter does not have a pool.
Does 9007 E 85th Ter have accessible units?
No, 9007 E 85th Ter does not have accessible units.
Does 9007 E 85th Ter have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9007 E 85th Ter has units with dishwashers.
Does 9007 E 85th Ter have units with air conditioning?
No, 9007 E 85th Ter does not have units with air conditioning.
