9004 E 75th St

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking garage pet friendly

Another great listing from Trevor and Renters Warehouse. This great family home is on a corner lot and has a great yard. The back is fenced and the front yard has nice landscaping. There is a nice deck in the front and large patio in the back. 2 car garage with openers. The inside has been remodeled and has hardwood floors and newer appliances. There are 3 bedrooms and and a really nice full bath upstairs. Downstairs in the fully finished basement there is a 3/4 bath, a bonus room and there is even a wet bar! No Vouchers or Section 8. The requirements are that you make 3 times the rent in monthly income, have reasonable credit and good rental history. There is a $45 application fee for each person 18 or older that will live in the home. The deposit is equal to 1 months rent. Pets are allowed with owner approval and an additional deposit. You don't want to miss out on an opportunity to view this great family home. Call 816-266-4935 or email to schedule a showing today!!