Raytown, MO
8903 Evanston Avenue
Location

8903 Evanston Avenue, Raytown, MO 64138
Raytown

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
MOVE IN BEFORE JANUARY 5TH AND GET $400 OFF YOUR FIRST FULL MONTH’S RENT!

This split-level home is ready for immediate move in! Lots of great features, including a finished basement and fenced in backyard. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances including dishwasher. Apply now!

Got questions? Interested in other Conrex homes in the KC area? Give us a call 816-491-2780, email rentkansascity@con-rex.com, or visit our website www.rentconrex.com

Pets not permitted:
Akita, American Malamute, American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman Pinscher, German Shepherd, Husky, Korean Jindo, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Staffordshire Bull Terrier, wolf/wolf hybrid

Refundable pet deposit of $250 for the first pet and $100 for each additional pet. 3 pet maximum. Also $25 a month in pet rent per month and an additional $10 for each additional pet. Pet rent is nonrefundable.

Renters insurance will be required.

EVERYONE OVER THE AGE OF 18 MUST APPLY!

Please visit https://rentconrex.com/future-residents/rental-qualification-requirements/ to see our Rental Criteria

Unfortunately, the property has not qualified for Section 8.

**NOTE: Beware of online scams! Conrex does not do appointment showings with an agent. All of our homes are shown via the Rently personal showing option. If someone is offering to show you this home, that is a scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, so if you have seen this or any other Conrex home on Craigslist, that is a scam. Also, if you are ever asked to contact any phone number other than 816-491-2780 in regards to a Conrex home, that is a scam.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8903 Evanston Avenue have any available units?
8903 Evanston Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Raytown, MO.
Is 8903 Evanston Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8903 Evanston Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8903 Evanston Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 8903 Evanston Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 8903 Evanston Avenue offer parking?
No, 8903 Evanston Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 8903 Evanston Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8903 Evanston Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8903 Evanston Avenue have a pool?
No, 8903 Evanston Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 8903 Evanston Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8903 Evanston Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8903 Evanston Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8903 Evanston Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 8903 Evanston Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 8903 Evanston Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
