Raytown, MO
8900 Richards Drive
Last updated December 3 2019 at 12:19 AM

8900 Richards Drive

8900 Richards Circle · No Longer Available
Location

8900 Richards Circle, Raytown, MO 64133
Raytown

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Now offering waived application fees for a limited time! Enter promo code DREAMHOME when applying! This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home include neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8900 Richards Drive have any available units?
8900 Richards Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Raytown, MO.
Is 8900 Richards Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8900 Richards Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8900 Richards Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 8900 Richards Drive is pet friendly.
Does 8900 Richards Drive offer parking?
No, 8900 Richards Drive does not offer parking.
Does 8900 Richards Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8900 Richards Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8900 Richards Drive have a pool?
No, 8900 Richards Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8900 Richards Drive have accessible units?
No, 8900 Richards Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8900 Richards Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 8900 Richards Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8900 Richards Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 8900 Richards Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
