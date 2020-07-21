8810 Richards Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel carpet

****MOVE-IN SPECIAL*** 1/2 OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT!



Don’t miss out on this beautiful 3 bed 1 bath house.



This house features beautiful hardwood flooring, new carpeting, new kitchen countertops and a matching set of stainless steel appliances. This home also offers a newly refurbished bathroom and a spacious fenced-in backyard with a back patio.



This house is in a great location in Raytown off of highway 350. It is surrounded by shopping, restaurants, parks, and entertainment. Add this house to your list of must-see properties today!



Move-in Costs:

* Application Qualifications & Pet fees (see website https://www.voepelproperties.com/how-to-apply/)

* Deposit equal to the first months' rent (cashiers check/money order only)

* $100 admin fee (due on date of move-in)



*This house does not accept section 8 or HUD vouchers*

*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.