Home
/
Raytown, MO
/
8810 Richards Drive
Last updated January 17 2020 at 11:37 PM

8810 Richards Drive

8810 Richards Circle · No Longer Available
Location

8810 Richards Circle, Raytown, MO 64133
Raytown

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
****MOVE-IN SPECIAL*** 1/2 OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT!

Don’t miss out on this beautiful 3 bed 1 bath house.

This house features beautiful hardwood flooring, new carpeting, new kitchen countertops and a matching set of stainless steel appliances. This home also offers a newly refurbished bathroom and a spacious fenced-in backyard with a back patio.

This house is in a great location in Raytown off of highway 350. It is surrounded by shopping, restaurants, parks, and entertainment. Add this house to your list of must-see properties today!

Move-in Costs:  
* Application Qualifications & Pet fees (see website https://www.voepelproperties.com/how-to-apply/) 
* Deposit equal to the first months' rent (cashiers check/money order only) 
* $100 admin fee (due on date of move-in)

*This house does not accept section 8 or HUD vouchers*
*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8810 Richards Drive have any available units?
8810 Richards Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Raytown, MO.
What amenities does 8810 Richards Drive have?
Some of 8810 Richards Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8810 Richards Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8810 Richards Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8810 Richards Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 8810 Richards Drive is pet friendly.
Does 8810 Richards Drive offer parking?
No, 8810 Richards Drive does not offer parking.
Does 8810 Richards Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8810 Richards Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8810 Richards Drive have a pool?
No, 8810 Richards Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8810 Richards Drive have accessible units?
No, 8810 Richards Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8810 Richards Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 8810 Richards Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8810 Richards Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 8810 Richards Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
