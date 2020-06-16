All apartments in Raytown
Last updated June 4 2020 at 5:40 PM

8810 East 59th Street

8810 East 59th Street · (816) 656-2940
Location

8810 East 59th Street, Raytown, MO 64133
Raytown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,050

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1400 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Don’t miss out on this cute 3 bed 1 bath house.

This home features stunning hardwood flooring, new tile flooring, and a great sized renovated kitchen. The kitchen offers new granite countertops, a white tile backsplash, beautiful cabinetry, and matching appliances. The home also features three great sized bedrooms and a renovated bath. The fenced-in backyard is another great feature of this home.

This house is in a great location in southern Kansas City right off of 435 hwy and surrounded by plenty of shopping entertainment and dining. Add this house to your list of must-see properties today!

Move-in Costs:
* Application Qualifications & Pet fees (see website https://www.voepelproperties.com/how-to-apply/)
* Deposit equal to the first months' rent (cashiers check/money order only)
* $100 admin fee (due on date of move-in)

*We do not accept any voucher assistance programs*?
*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

