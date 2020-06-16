8810 East 59th Street

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated

Don’t miss out on this cute 3 bed 1 bath house.



This home features stunning hardwood flooring, new tile flooring, and a great sized renovated kitchen. The kitchen offers new granite countertops, a white tile backsplash, beautiful cabinetry, and matching appliances. The home also features three great sized bedrooms and a renovated bath. The fenced-in backyard is another great feature of this home.



This house is in a great location in southern Kansas City right off of 435 hwy and surrounded by plenty of shopping entertainment and dining. Add this house to your list of must-see properties today!



Move-in Costs:

* Application Qualifications & Pet fees (see website https://www.voepelproperties.com/how-to-apply/)

* Deposit equal to the first months' rent (cashiers check/money order only)

* $100 admin fee (due on date of move-in)



*We do not accept any voucher assistance programs*?

*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.