Home
/
Raytown, MO
/
8806 E. 59th Terrace
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:34 AM

8806 E. 59th Terrace

8806 East 59th Terrace · (816) 453-5532 ext. 3456
Location

8806 East 59th Terrace, Raytown, MO 64133
Raytown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 8806 E. 59th Terrace · Avail. now

$950

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 864 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
AVAILABLE - 3 bed 1 bath in Raytown - Beautiful updated 3 bedroom 1 bath home in Raytown. Features updated kitchen, flooring including carpet, appliances and spacious room sizes. This home is in a great location close to coffee shops, pharmacies, restaurants and shopping! Close to everything Independence and good highway access to downtown Kansas City. Nothing to do but move in!

Approval Requirements: No evictions in the past 5 years, no utilities in collections, proof of net monthly income 3X rental amount and good rental/credit history. Decisions are made by the owner of the property.

We require renter's insurance and a two-year-lease.

At KC Commercial and Residential Management, we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but it is left to each owner. Once an applicant is accepted there is a deposit due upfront. Professionally managed by KC Commercial & Residential Management.

Call our office at 816-453-5532 to schedule a showing with a leasing agent. For more information or to apply for this home, please visit our website at www.rentkc.net.

(RLNE4474663)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8806 E. 59th Terrace have any available units?
8806 E. 59th Terrace has a unit available for $950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8806 E. 59th Terrace have?
Some of 8806 E. 59th Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8806 E. 59th Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
8806 E. 59th Terrace isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8806 E. 59th Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 8806 E. 59th Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 8806 E. 59th Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 8806 E. 59th Terrace does offer parking.
Does 8806 E. 59th Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8806 E. 59th Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8806 E. 59th Terrace have a pool?
No, 8806 E. 59th Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 8806 E. 59th Terrace have accessible units?
No, 8806 E. 59th Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 8806 E. 59th Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 8806 E. 59th Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8806 E. 59th Terrace have units with air conditioning?
No, 8806 E. 59th Terrace does not have units with air conditioning.
