Raytown, MO
8806 E 55th St
Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:50 AM

8806 E 55th St

8806 East 55th Street · No Longer Available
Location

8806 East 55th Street, Raytown, MO 64133
Raytown

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
8806 E 55th St. Raytown, MO 64133
Remodeled 3 bedroom 1 bath home in Raytown available immediately for rent.

3BR / 1Ba available now

cats are OK - purrr
dogs are OK - wooof
house
w/d hookups
off-street parking

Freshly remodeled 3 bedroom 1 bath house for rent in Raytown. Available immediately for $775.00 rent with a $350.00 security deposit and a $25.00 application fee.

Only qualifications necessary are.

-Monthly income greater or equal 3.3 times the monthly rent
-no evictions or bankruptcies within the last 5 years
-strong rental history

Please call for more info.

Please apply today https://home.cozy.co/apply/#!/735488

App fees may differ online

(RLNE4945197)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

