Raytown, MO
8803 E 72nd Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8803 E 72nd Street

8803 East 72nd Street · No Longer Available
Location

8803 East 72nd Street, Raytown, MO 64133
Raytown

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
granite counters
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Section 8 vouchers NOT accepted.

Typical SBD Housing properties are fully updated with new flooring, appliances, plumbing and light fixtures, tile showers and backsplash, granite countertops, garage door openers, etc. Pets are allowed with Non-Refundable fee and monthly pet rent. Refrigerators available for additional $25/mo.

When applying, please include:
Front copy of Drivers License
Last 2 months pay stubs, or Last 2 months bank statements or copy of your W2

We require all adults over 18 years old to fill out an application and pay the $35 application fee (per person- even if you are married).

We verify rental history. (If you owe money to a previous landlord, it is an automatic denial of the application.)

We verify your income is at least 3x the amount of the rent. We do a criminal background check. We also pull a credit report. (If you are under a current bankruptcy, it is an automatic denial of the application.) We do look at the application as a whole. We will consider a cosigner or additional deposit for applications that may be borderline.

Application fees are NONREFUNDABLE.

TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, COPY/PASTE... a.tnts.in/p/8803-e-72nd-street ...INTO YOUR BROWSER.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8803 E 72nd Street have any available units?
8803 E 72nd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Raytown, MO.
What amenities does 8803 E 72nd Street have?
Some of 8803 E 72nd Street's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8803 E 72nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
8803 E 72nd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8803 E 72nd Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 8803 E 72nd Street is pet friendly.
Does 8803 E 72nd Street offer parking?
Yes, 8803 E 72nd Street offers parking.
Does 8803 E 72nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8803 E 72nd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8803 E 72nd Street have a pool?
No, 8803 E 72nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 8803 E 72nd Street have accessible units?
No, 8803 E 72nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8803 E 72nd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 8803 E 72nd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8803 E 72nd Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 8803 E 72nd Street does not have units with air conditioning.

