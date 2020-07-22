8604 Greenwood Road

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated

Don’t miss out on this cute 2 bed 1 bath house.



This cute home is ready for new tenants. It features beautiful hardwood flooring, a completely renovated kitchen with new countertops, cupboards, and a matching set of appliances. The bathroom is also newly refurbished and the home also offers a spacious backyard.



This house is in a great location in Raytown right off of 435 hwy. It is surrounded by plenty of shopping and restaurants. Add this house to your list of must-see properties today!



Move-in Costs:

* Application Qualifications & Pet fees (see website https://www.voepelproperties.com/how-to-apply/)

* Deposit equal to the first months' rent (cashiers check/money order only)

* $100 admin fee (due on date of move-in)



*This house does not accept section 8 or HUD vouchers*

*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.