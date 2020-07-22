All apartments in Raytown
Last updated December 11 2019 at 8:47 PM

8604 Greenwood Road

8604 Greenwood Road · No Longer Available
Location

8604 Greenwood Road, Raytown, MO 64138
Raytown

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Don’t miss out on this cute 2 bed 1 bath house.

This cute home is ready for new tenants. It features beautiful hardwood flooring, a completely renovated kitchen with new countertops, cupboards, and a matching set of appliances. The bathroom is also newly refurbished and the home also offers a spacious backyard.

This house is in a great location in Raytown right off of 435 hwy. It is surrounded by plenty of shopping and restaurants. Add this house to your list of must-see properties today!

Move-in Costs:  
* Application Qualifications & Pet fees (see website https://www.voepelproperties.com/how-to-apply/) 
* Deposit equal to the first months' rent (cashiers check/money order only) 
* $100 admin fee (due on date of move-in)

*This house does not accept section 8 or HUD vouchers*
*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8604 Greenwood Road have any available units?
8604 Greenwood Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Raytown, MO.
Is 8604 Greenwood Road currently offering any rent specials?
8604 Greenwood Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8604 Greenwood Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 8604 Greenwood Road is pet friendly.
Does 8604 Greenwood Road offer parking?
No, 8604 Greenwood Road does not offer parking.
Does 8604 Greenwood Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8604 Greenwood Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8604 Greenwood Road have a pool?
No, 8604 Greenwood Road does not have a pool.
Does 8604 Greenwood Road have accessible units?
No, 8604 Greenwood Road does not have accessible units.
Does 8604 Greenwood Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 8604 Greenwood Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8604 Greenwood Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 8604 Greenwood Road does not have units with air conditioning.
