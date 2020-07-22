8604 Greenwood Road

Amenities
Don’t miss out on this cute 2 bed 1 bath house.
This cute home is ready for new tenants. It features beautiful hardwood flooring, a completely renovated kitchen with new countertops, cupboards, and a matching set of appliances. The bathroom is also newly refurbished and the home also offers a spacious backyard.
This house is in a great location in Raytown right off of 435 hwy. It is surrounded by plenty of shopping and restaurants. Add this house to your list of must-see properties today!
Move-in Costs:
* Application Qualifications & Pet fees (see website https://www.voepelproperties.com/how-to-apply/)
* Deposit equal to the first months' rent (cashiers check/money order only)
* $100 admin fee (due on date of move-in)
*This house does not accept section 8 or HUD vouchers*
*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.