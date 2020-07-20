All apartments in Raytown
Raytown, MO
8521 Elm Ave
8521 Elm Ave

8521 Elm Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8521 Elm Avenue, Raytown, MO 64138
Raytown

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
4 bedroom 2 bath - Professionally managed by KC Commercial & Residential Management. Call our office at 816-453-5532 to schedule a showing with a leasing agent. For more information, or to apply for this home, visit our website rentkc.net

Approval Requirements: No evictions in the past 5 years, no utilities in collections, proof of net monthly income 3X rental amount, and good rental/credit history.

We require renter's insurance.

At KC Commercial and Residential Management, we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but it is left to each owner. Once Applicant is accepted there is a deposit due upfront.

(RLNE4983165)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8521 Elm Ave have any available units?
8521 Elm Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Raytown, MO.
Is 8521 Elm Ave currently offering any rent specials?
8521 Elm Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8521 Elm Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 8521 Elm Ave is pet friendly.
Does 8521 Elm Ave offer parking?
No, 8521 Elm Ave does not offer parking.
Does 8521 Elm Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8521 Elm Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8521 Elm Ave have a pool?
No, 8521 Elm Ave does not have a pool.
Does 8521 Elm Ave have accessible units?
No, 8521 Elm Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 8521 Elm Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 8521 Elm Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8521 Elm Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 8521 Elm Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
