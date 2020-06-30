All apartments in Raytown
Find more places like 8460 Lane Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Raytown, MO
/
8460 Lane Dr
Last updated February 23 2020 at 11:16 AM

8460 Lane Dr

8460 Lane Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Raytown
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

8460 Lane Drive, Raytown, MO 64138
Raytown

Amenities

granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
4 level 1 1/2 bath half duplex - Property Id: 195380

Totally newly remodeled 4 level half duplex with 1 car garage and driveway. This beautiful unit is in the Raytown school district. Vaulted ceilings in the living room and 2 sliding glass doors. Brand new gray cabinets with granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Lawn care included. 1 1/2 baths. If you want a rental you can be proud of and treat like your own home this is it. Trash removal included and neighborhood pool.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/195380
Property Id 195380

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5450117)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8460 Lane Dr have any available units?
8460 Lane Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Raytown, MO.
What amenities does 8460 Lane Dr have?
Some of 8460 Lane Dr's amenities include granite counters, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8460 Lane Dr currently offering any rent specials?
8460 Lane Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8460 Lane Dr pet-friendly?
No, 8460 Lane Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Raytown.
Does 8460 Lane Dr offer parking?
Yes, 8460 Lane Dr offers parking.
Does 8460 Lane Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8460 Lane Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8460 Lane Dr have a pool?
Yes, 8460 Lane Dr has a pool.
Does 8460 Lane Dr have accessible units?
No, 8460 Lane Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 8460 Lane Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8460 Lane Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 8460 Lane Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 8460 Lane Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Suncrest Apartments
9805 E 61st St
Raytown, MO 64133
Brittany Place
8620 E Utopia Dr
Raytown, MO 64138

Similar Pages

Raytown 1 BedroomsRaytown 2 Bedrooms
Raytown Apartments with GymRaytown Apartments with Pool
Raytown Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KSBlue Springs, MO
Leawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MOGrandview, MOLeavenworth, KSLiberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KS
Spring Hill, KSPlatte City, MONorth Kansas City, MOBelton, MOPleasant Hill, MOGrain Valley, MOWarrensburg, MOGardner, KSRoeland Park, KSKearney, MO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City