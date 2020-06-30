8460 Lane Dr

Totally newly remodeled 4 level half duplex with 1 car garage and driveway. This beautiful unit is in the Raytown school district. Vaulted ceilings in the living room and 2 sliding glass doors. Brand new gray cabinets with granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Lawn care included. 1 1/2 baths. If you want a rental you can be proud of and treat like your own home this is it. Trash removal included and neighborhood pool. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/195380 Property Id 195380
No Pets Allowed
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
