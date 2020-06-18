All apartments in Raytown
Find more places like 8301 Northern Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Raytown, MO
/
8301 Northern Street
Last updated April 29 2020 at 3:17 PM

8301 Northern Street

8301 Northern Street · (816) 788-6957
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Raytown
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

8301 Northern Street, Raytown, MO 64138
Raytown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1174 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
3 bdrm, 2.5 bath Ranch!
3 bdrm, 2.5 bath home that is just perfect for you. This open floor plan with lots of natural light is a must see!
The kitchen is complete with appliances and offers plenty of counter top and cabinet space. Whether a police officer, firefighter or EMT, first responders and Medical workers are providing lifesaving support during the coronavirus outbreak and Conrex wants to help. If you are currently in one of these professions, ask us about this specific move in special!
Make this house your home today! This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits. Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers. Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8301 Northern Street have any available units?
8301 Northern Street has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 8301 Northern Street currently offering any rent specials?
8301 Northern Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8301 Northern Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 8301 Northern Street is pet friendly.
Does 8301 Northern Street offer parking?
No, 8301 Northern Street does not offer parking.
Does 8301 Northern Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8301 Northern Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8301 Northern Street have a pool?
No, 8301 Northern Street does not have a pool.
Does 8301 Northern Street have accessible units?
No, 8301 Northern Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8301 Northern Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 8301 Northern Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8301 Northern Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 8301 Northern Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 8301 Northern Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Suncrest Apartments
9805 E 61st St
Raytown, MO 64133
Brittany Place
8620 E Utopia Dr
Raytown, MO 64138

Similar Pages

Raytown 1 BedroomsRaytown 2 Bedrooms
Raytown Apartments with GymRaytown Apartments with Pool
Raytown Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KSBlue Springs, MO
Leawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MOGrandview, MOLeavenworth, KSLiberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KS
Spring Hill, KSPlatte City, MONorth Kansas City, MOBelton, MOPleasant Hill, MOGrain Valley, MOWarrensburg, MOGardner, KSRoeland Park, KSKearney, MO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity