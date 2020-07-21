All apartments in Raytown
8301 Laurel Avenue
8301 Laurel Avenue

8301 Laurel Avenue
Location

8301 Laurel Avenue, Raytown, MO 64138
Raytown

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8301 Laurel Avenue have any available units?
8301 Laurel Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Raytown, MO.
Is 8301 Laurel Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8301 Laurel Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8301 Laurel Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 8301 Laurel Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 8301 Laurel Avenue offer parking?
No, 8301 Laurel Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 8301 Laurel Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8301 Laurel Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8301 Laurel Avenue have a pool?
No, 8301 Laurel Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 8301 Laurel Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8301 Laurel Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8301 Laurel Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 8301 Laurel Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8301 Laurel Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 8301 Laurel Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
