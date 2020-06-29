All apartments in Raytown
Find more places like 8301 East 85 Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Raytown, MO
/
8301 East 85 Street
Last updated April 29 2020 at 3:55 PM

8301 East 85 Street

8301 Sterling Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Raytown
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

8301 Sterling Avenue, Raytown, MO 64138
Raytown

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
SPECIAL! Receive $500 off amount evenly split over the lease terms if leased and moved in before May 3rd!
This lovely home has many updates including all new kitchen w/ new cabinets, granite counter tops, stainless appliances, tile floor and under cabinet lighting. Hardwood floors throughout main level have been newly refinished and the bathrooms all updated w/ tile, vanities, and fixtures! The lower level has a large bonus room that has it's own bathroom and could be rec room or living space. Large sliding door opens to deck & spacious back yard. Deep one car garage.

Whether a police officer, firefighter or EMT, first responders and Medical workers are providing lifesaving support during the coronavirus outbreak and Conrex wants to help. If you are currently in one of these professions, ask us about this specific move in special!

Make this house your home today! This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits. Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers. Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8301 East 85 Street have any available units?
8301 East 85 Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Raytown, MO.
What amenities does 8301 East 85 Street have?
Some of 8301 East 85 Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8301 East 85 Street currently offering any rent specials?
8301 East 85 Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8301 East 85 Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 8301 East 85 Street is pet friendly.
Does 8301 East 85 Street offer parking?
Yes, 8301 East 85 Street offers parking.
Does 8301 East 85 Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8301 East 85 Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8301 East 85 Street have a pool?
No, 8301 East 85 Street does not have a pool.
Does 8301 East 85 Street have accessible units?
No, 8301 East 85 Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8301 East 85 Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 8301 East 85 Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8301 East 85 Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 8301 East 85 Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Brittany Place
8620 E Utopia Dr
Raytown, MO 64138
Suncrest Apartments
9805 E 61st St
Raytown, MO 64133

Similar Pages

Raytown 1 BedroomsRaytown 2 Bedrooms
Raytown Apartments with GymRaytown Apartments with Pool
Raytown Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KSBlue Springs, MO
Leawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MOGrandview, MOLeavenworth, KSLiberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KS
Spring Hill, KSPlatte City, MONorth Kansas City, MOBelton, MOPleasant Hill, MOGrain Valley, MOWarrensburg, MOGardner, KSRoeland Park, KSKearney, MO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City