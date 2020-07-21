All apartments in Raytown
Raytown, MO
8300 Kentucky Avenue
8300 Kentucky Avenue

Location

8300 Kentucky Avenue, Raytown, MO 64138
Raytown

Amenities

pet friendly
ceiling fan
fireplace
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes a large eat in kitchen, a bonus room with ceiling fan and fireplace, and the home on large corner lot. The kitchen includes all the major appliances, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8300 Kentucky Avenue have any available units?
8300 Kentucky Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Raytown, MO.
Is 8300 Kentucky Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8300 Kentucky Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8300 Kentucky Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 8300 Kentucky Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 8300 Kentucky Avenue offer parking?
No, 8300 Kentucky Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 8300 Kentucky Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8300 Kentucky Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8300 Kentucky Avenue have a pool?
No, 8300 Kentucky Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 8300 Kentucky Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8300 Kentucky Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8300 Kentucky Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 8300 Kentucky Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8300 Kentucky Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 8300 Kentucky Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
