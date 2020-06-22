All apartments in Raytown
8220 Woodson - 1
Last updated September 2 2019 at 5:15 PM

8220 Woodson - 1

8220 Woodson Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8220 Woodson Drive, Raytown, MO 64138
Raytown

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 bd, 2 bath, 2 car garage. Very Large Duplex in Raytown off 350 Hwy and 83rd St.
Move in Ready.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8220 Woodson - 1 have any available units?
8220 Woodson - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Raytown, MO.
Is 8220 Woodson - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
8220 Woodson - 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8220 Woodson - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 8220 Woodson - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Raytown.
Does 8220 Woodson - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 8220 Woodson - 1 does offer parking.
Does 8220 Woodson - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8220 Woodson - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8220 Woodson - 1 have a pool?
No, 8220 Woodson - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 8220 Woodson - 1 have accessible units?
No, 8220 Woodson - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 8220 Woodson - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 8220 Woodson - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8220 Woodson - 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 8220 Woodson - 1 does not have units with air conditioning.
