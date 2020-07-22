All apartments in Raytown
Raytown, MO
8204 East Harris Court
8204 East Harris Court

8204 East Harris Court · No Longer Available
Location

8204 East Harris Court, Raytown, MO 64138
Raytown

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
NEW YEAR SPECIAL! Receive $500 off your first full month's rent if leased and moved in before February 5th!
This Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 1.5 Bathroom home wont last long! Enjoy the stainless steel appliances and fresh paint! The upper level is spacious with its open concept feeling. It also features a basement, fully fenced in back yard and a 2 car garage. Make this house your home today! This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits. Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8204 East Harris Court have any available units?
8204 East Harris Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Raytown, MO.
Is 8204 East Harris Court currently offering any rent specials?
8204 East Harris Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8204 East Harris Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 8204 East Harris Court is pet friendly.
Does 8204 East Harris Court offer parking?
Yes, 8204 East Harris Court offers parking.
Does 8204 East Harris Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8204 East Harris Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8204 East Harris Court have a pool?
No, 8204 East Harris Court does not have a pool.
Does 8204 East Harris Court have accessible units?
No, 8204 East Harris Court does not have accessible units.
Does 8204 East Harris Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 8204 East Harris Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8204 East Harris Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 8204 East Harris Court does not have units with air conditioning.
