7921 Ditzler Ave

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly 24hr maintenance garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking 24hr maintenance garage

3 Bed, 2 bath available now! - Check out this spacious home in Raytown. 3 bedroom, 2 bath.Updated bath with Jacuzzi tub! Fresh paint and new flooring. Covered back deck overlooks beautiful back yard.This property won't last long!



Schools ?

Spring Valley Elementary School

South Middle School

Raytown South Senior High School



Approval requirements: No evictions in the past 5 years, no utilities in collections, proof of net monthly income 3x rental amount, and good rental/credit history. Decisions are made by the owner of the property.



We require renter's insurance and a two-year lease.



At KC Commercial and Residential Management, we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but it is left to each owner. Once applicant is accepted there is a deposit due upfront. Professionally managed by KC Commercial & Residential Management. Call our office at 816-453-5532 to schedule a showing with a leasing agent. For more information, or to apply for this home, please visit our website at www.rentkc.net



Disclaimer: School attendance zone boundaries are supplied by Maponics and are subject to change. Check with the applicable school district prior to making a decision based on these boundaries.



(RLNE4578090)