Raytown, MO
7921 Ditzler Ave
Last updated March 13 2020 at 11:04 AM

7921 Ditzler Ave

7921 Ditzler Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7921 Ditzler Avenue, Raytown, MO 64138
Raytown

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
3 Bed, 2 bath available now! - Check out this spacious home in Raytown. 3 bedroom, 2 bath.Updated bath with Jacuzzi tub! Fresh paint and new flooring. Covered back deck overlooks beautiful back yard.This property won't last long!

Schools ?
Spring Valley Elementary School
South Middle School
Raytown South Senior High School

Approval requirements: No evictions in the past 5 years, no utilities in collections, proof of net monthly income 3x rental amount, and good rental/credit history. Decisions are made by the owner of the property.

We require renter's insurance and a two-year lease.

At KC Commercial and Residential Management, we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but it is left to each owner. Once applicant is accepted there is a deposit due upfront. Professionally managed by KC Commercial & Residential Management. Call our office at 816-453-5532 to schedule a showing with a leasing agent. For more information, or to apply for this home, please visit our website at www.rentkc.net

Disclaimer: School attendance zone boundaries are supplied by Maponics and are subject to change. Check with the applicable school district prior to making a decision based on these boundaries.

(RLNE4578090)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

